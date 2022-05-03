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5 WAYS TO PREPARE ["PSYCHE UP"] FOR THE END TIMES [LISTED BELOW]
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121 views • May 03, 2022
With the Bible prophecies clearly indicating there will be much trouble "at the end of this age", this class will focus on how to "psyche up" for tough times.
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
'The End Times Study: Psychological Preparations'-Session 8]
How to be prepared psychologically for trouble in the end times:
1. Understand what is at the heart of preparation!
Understanding ←→ beliefs ←→ values ←→ choices ←→ actions ←→ emotions
2. Seek understanding like gold and silver [know what to expect and how to prepare]
3. Understand there will be trouble [persecutions/adversity/challenges/stress].
4. Understand we can overcome [conquer] any trouble.
5. Prepare in every way possible [spiritually, physically, financially and socially].
The next class will focus on how to prepare spiritually and how that will help with fear, anxiety and depression in the end times...
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
'The End Times Study: Psychological Preparations'-Session 8]
How to be prepared psychologically for trouble in the end times:
1. Understand what is at the heart of preparation!
Understanding ←→ beliefs ←→ values ←→ choices ←→ actions ←→ emotions
2. Seek understanding like gold and silver [know what to expect and how to prepare]
3. Understand there will be trouble [persecutions/adversity/challenges/stress].
4. Understand we can overcome [conquer] any trouble.
5. Prepare in every way possible [spiritually, physically, financially and socially].
The next class will focus on how to prepare spiritually and how that will help with fear, anxiety and depression in the end times...
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
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