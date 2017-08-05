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[Aug 5, 2017] The Twisted Ten Podcast- 10 Things Science Should Prove - DITRH & Jeran
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7 views • April 03, 2020
Thanks to the guys over at"The Twisted Ten" - Dave and I got to host an episode... Enoy https://www.facebook.com/thetwistedten
YouTube Video Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-dT2G5FVTw
Libsyn Direct URL: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/5608472
Direct Download URL: http://hwcdn.libsyn.com/p/5/b/9/5b992bd403d1b03a/Ep66.mp3?c_id=16286382&cs_id=16286382&expiration=1585963245&hwt=d38775851c95d69bbca901d8cee9cd58
TTT - Episode 66 - Flat Earth Activists David and Jeran with Top Ten Challenges for Science to Prove
The Twisted Ten Show Notes: - David and Jeran represent the Flat Earth belief and came on the show tonight to talk about their perspectives as well as give the Science community a challenge. Most of their challenges are actually achievable. We encourage our listeners to respond either on the Facebook page or by e-mailing us at [email protected]
* The opinions and messages you hear on any Dichotomy Media, L.L.C. podcast is that of the hosts and their guests and does not reflect the opinions of the sponsors or Libsyn * ** In this episode or any other Dichotomy Media, L.L.C. podcast, Adam and Tach do not represent NASA or SpaceX. Additionally, the Twisted Ten cast and crew does not hold the same opinions as the guests. This is an entertainment podcast and not intended for educational purposes. We hope to make you laugh. ** You're listening to The Twisted Ten Bringing you original and unique , Host created Top Ten Lists Recorded live in World Famous Cocoa Beach Florida With hosts Tach Van Sickle, Adam Poston, Andrea Joy and Jay Alvarez This podcast may contain vulgar, explicit content to include references to sex, drug and alcohol or other potentially offensive material. Listen at your own risk. Music Provided by: DJ Gil Lugo DJ Constant BenSound http://www.bensound.com Kevin MacLeod ( http://incompetech.com ) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
YouTube Video Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-dT2G5FVTw
Libsyn Direct URL: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/5608472
Direct Download URL: http://hwcdn.libsyn.com/p/5/b/9/5b992bd403d1b03a/Ep66.mp3?c_id=16286382&cs_id=16286382&expiration=1585963245&hwt=d38775851c95d69bbca901d8cee9cd58
TTT - Episode 66 - Flat Earth Activists David and Jeran with Top Ten Challenges for Science to Prove
The Twisted Ten Show Notes: - David and Jeran represent the Flat Earth belief and came on the show tonight to talk about their perspectives as well as give the Science community a challenge. Most of their challenges are actually achievable. We encourage our listeners to respond either on the Facebook page or by e-mailing us at [email protected]
* The opinions and messages you hear on any Dichotomy Media, L.L.C. podcast is that of the hosts and their guests and does not reflect the opinions of the sponsors or Libsyn * ** In this episode or any other Dichotomy Media, L.L.C. podcast, Adam and Tach do not represent NASA or SpaceX. Additionally, the Twisted Ten cast and crew does not hold the same opinions as the guests. This is an entertainment podcast and not intended for educational purposes. We hope to make you laugh. ** You're listening to The Twisted Ten Bringing you original and unique , Host created Top Ten Lists Recorded live in World Famous Cocoa Beach Florida With hosts Tach Van Sickle, Adam Poston, Andrea Joy and Jay Alvarez This podcast may contain vulgar, explicit content to include references to sex, drug and alcohol or other potentially offensive material. Listen at your own risk. Music Provided by: DJ Gil Lugo DJ Constant BenSound http://www.bensound.com Kevin MacLeod ( http://incompetech.com ) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
Enjoying My Work? I could use your support so that I can continue doing what I have been...
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Venmo: @jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
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