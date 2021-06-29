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Breaking! Lawsuit Filed By America's Front-line Doctors Aims To Stop Child Jabs!!
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350 views • June 29, 2021
Some good news to share at last!! Lord willing these wonderful people will be successful. It is encouraging to see that there are people out there trying to put a stop to this craziness, and starting with children is a good thing, later on perhaps, they could be stopped all together. Right now, the preventative is far worse than the supposed disease!!
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