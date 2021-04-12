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Q: MILITARY START! THIS KEY UNLOCKS ALL DOORS! APRIL ARRESTS [TRIBUNALS] YOU HAVE MORE THAN YOU KNOW
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:



Q: APRIL 9 DECODE! IL DONALDO TRUMPO VS [HUSSEIN] SUICIDE HOTLINE! IT'S PAYBACK TIME!



https://rumble.com/vfi8zr-q-april-9-decode-il-donaldo-trumpo-vs-hussein-suicide-hotline-its-payback-t.html




ADRENOCHROME: THE DEVIL'S DRUG! Q: THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK!




https://rumble.com/vfgxzx-adrenochrome-the-devils-drug-q-these-people-are-sick-child-sex-trafficking-.html




Q: YOU'RE WATCHING A SCRIPTED MOVIE! SUEZ EVERGREEN MILITARY ROAD BLOCK! THERE'S BLOOD IN THE WATER!



https://rumble.com/vfdk9l-q-youre-watching-a-scripted-movie-suez-evergreen-military-road-block-theres.html




Q+ TRUMP: MILITARY START! EASTER RESURRECTION! FF FORTY-FIVE CIRCLE BACK! 11.3 MARKER [DC] OCCUPATION!



https://rumble.com/vfa7or-q-trump-military-start.-easter-resurrection-ffforty-five-circle-back-11.3-m.html




Q: APRIL SHOWERS [ARRESTS] FALSE FLAGS! AZ @JACK TROUBLE! CHINA JOE'S GUN GRAB!



https://rumble.com/vf7kcb-rs-arrests-april-showe-false-flags-az-jack-trouble-china-joes-gun-grab-trum.html




Q: WATCH THE WATER [HRC] EVERGREEN! TRUMP SAYS LOTS HAPPENING!



https://rumble.com/vf52sp-q-watch-the-water-hrc-evergreen-stuck-trump-says-lots-happening-scavino-twe.html




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Keywords
trumpfake newscensorshipnewspoliticsconstitutionchristclintondeep stateqanonpatriotsreal newsbidenqwwg1wgapraying medicthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersevergreenthe great resettruth and art tvchristian patriot newssuez canal
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