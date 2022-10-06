Create New Account
Evan Owens Provides Practical Steps and Healing Solutions to Overcome Trauma
Reboot Recovery founder, Evan Owens, explains that trauma is the intersection of human life with the brokenness of a sinful and fallen world. Evan and his wife, Jenny, have partnered together to bring healing solutions to combat veterans, first responders, and the population as a whole who have experienced damaging trauma. Reboot can be found in over 150 locations in 44 states, as well as in eight different countries! Their goal is to facilitate empowerment as well as healing, through providing practical training on how to overcome life’s hardest moments. Reboot builds bridges in communities to get people from where they’re at now to where they need to be for full restoration. Evan’s vision for their ministry is simple, focus on one life at a time.



TAKEAWAYS


Trauma is not a singular word - there is a myriad of ways that trauma impacts someone, as well as a million root causes


Overcome Academy is a free, live event that you can sign up for at Crisis.RebootRecovery.com


Reboot Recovery offers an entire library of trauma-healing content for free


Evan and Jenny have written a book designed to assist and equip, Healing What’s Hidden: Practical Steps to Overcoming Trauma



