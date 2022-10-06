Evan Owens Provides Practical Steps and Healing Solutions to Overcome Trauma

Reboot Recovery founder, Evan Owens, explains that trauma is the intersection of human life with the brokenness of a sinful and fallen world. Evan and his wife, Jenny, have partnered together to bring healing solutions to combat veterans, first responders, and the population as a whole who have experienced damaging trauma. Reboot can be found in over 150 locations in 44 states, as well as in eight different countries! Their goal is to facilitate empowerment as well as healing, through providing practical training on how to overcome life’s hardest moments. Reboot builds bridges in communities to get people from where they’re at now to where they need to be for full restoration. Evan’s vision for their ministry is simple, focus on one life at a time.
TAKEAWAYS
Trauma is not a singular word - there is a myriad of ways that trauma impacts someone, as well as a million root causes
Overcome Academy is a free, live event that you can sign up for at Crisis.RebootRecovery.com
Reboot Recovery offers an entire library of trauma-healing content for free
Evan and Jenny have written a book designed to assist and equip, Healing What’s Hidden: Practical Steps to Overcoming Trauma
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Mom: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Healing What’s Hidden Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3R36yLX
Healing What’s Hidden Book: https://rebootrecovery.com/healing-whats-hidden/
Trauma Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGOLbogdl9/
🔗 CONNECT WITH EVAN AND JENNY OWENS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EvanandJennyOwens/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evanandjennyowens/
🔗 CONNECT WITH REBOOT RECOVERY
Website: https://rebootrecovery.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rebootrecovery
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebootrecovery/
Podcast: https://rebootrecovery.com/podcast/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.