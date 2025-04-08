© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why 'Messiah Prophecy' Haunts Netanyahu | TRT World
Benjamin Netanyahu was told by a powerful Jewish religious figure that he would be Israel’s last leader and hand the scepter to the Messiah. How does this so-called prophecy affect Netanyahu’s political calculations? And who is the mysterious religious figure, honored by successive US presidents, known as The Rebbe?