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COVID 19 MODERNA VACCINE 2X SHOT + 20 YEAR OLD GIRL = HER TELLING US THIS...
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681 views • September 01, 2021
YET AGAIN ANOTHER YOUNG HEALTHY 20 YEAR OLD WENT AND GOT HER MODERNA VACCINE SHOT FOR THE 2ND TIME, NOW THINGS ARE GOING WRONG WITH HER BODY SHE IS TRYING TO SAY IT MUST BE A COINCIDENCE (SMH) YOU MAKE YOUR MIND UP ON THIS ONE.
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