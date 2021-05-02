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THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 4
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35 views • May 02, 2021
"The Office of The Prophets" - Segment 4
Sponsored by Pray California | Global Net TV | Authentic TV | Global Prayer | Sachai TV | Promise Channel & other collaborating organizations |
with hosts David & Kathy Andrade, Maryal Boumann and Wolfgang Kovacek
THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 4
Program:
- Welcome
- Worship by Nicole C. Mullen
- Speaker Candi MacAlpine
- Worship by Victoria Orenze
- Speaker Gershom Sikaala
- Speaker Steve Davis
- Worship by Terry MacAlmon
- Speaker Bill Fowler
- Closing
Segment 4 - Total Length: 3h 25m 57s
Thank you for watching Segment 4/4 of THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets.
Please connect with us on the PRAY CALIFORNIA website: www.praycalifornia.org
Sponsored by Pray California | Global Net TV | Authentic TV | Global Prayer | Sachai TV | Promise Channel & other collaborating organizations |
with hosts David & Kathy Andrade, Maryal Boumann and Wolfgang Kovacek
THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 4
Program:
- Welcome
- Worship by Nicole C. Mullen
- Speaker Candi MacAlpine
- Worship by Victoria Orenze
- Speaker Gershom Sikaala
- Speaker Steve Davis
- Worship by Terry MacAlmon
- Speaker Bill Fowler
- Closing
Segment 4 - Total Length: 3h 25m 57s
Thank you for watching Segment 4/4 of THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets.
Please connect with us on the PRAY CALIFORNIA website: www.praycalifornia.org
Keywords
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