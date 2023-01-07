Create New Account
Are You Setting Your Feet Towards Rome?
Ever heard of The Remonstrance, the Synod of Dort, John Calvin or Jacob Arminius? Well, settle in as we take a stroll back several hundred years to where the Reformers stood against those who, after having broke the back and tyranny of the Roman Catholic Church in Europe with the rediscovery of the true, saving Gospel had to then turn and call out false doctrines that were being espoused that put people's feet back on the road to Rome.


