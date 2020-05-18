© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SPECIAL Interview with Josh Peck I The Second Coming of the New Age (PART 1 OF 2)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • May 18, 2020
Today we have a very special interview with Josh Peck of Skywatch TV about his latest book called, “The Second Coming of the New Age: The Hidden Dangers of Alternative Spirituality in Contemporary America and Its Churches.”
This book perfectly illustrates how the New Age movement has returned with full force in our culture taking the West and its churches by storm. All across North America, Christian churches have unknowingly encouraged occult beliefs and practices far removed from what the Bible teaches. This unfortunate reality is intrinsically linked to the popularity increase of New Age spirituality in the twenty-first century, and we've been so influenced by its integration into our society that we have become blind to recognizing, and preventing, the effects of this mainstream, pop-culture heresy, even within the walls of God's house.
About Josh Peck: Josh is apart of SkyWatch TV, where you have seen him host his programs like “Into the Multiverse,” and “Chalk Talk.” He is the author of a number of books, including “Abaddon Ascending”(which he co-authored with bestselling author Tom Horn), “Quantum Creation: Does the Supernatural Lurk in the Fourth Dimension?”, and “Cherubim Chariots: Exploring the Extradimensional Hypothesis.” Josh is also the founder of “The Daily Renegade,” which is an amazing alternative news source, focusing on fringe topics and the signs of the times.
You can purchase Josh Peck's latest book here! SkywatchTVStore.com
Follow Josh’s ministry and all he does here! Dailyrenegade.com
Or subscribe to his channel on YouTube here! https://www.youtube.com/user/joshpeck...
Interested in a Caribbean Ministry cruise with Zach Drew & Josh Peck?
-Join us for a 7 day Caribbean ministry cruise on Royal Caribbeans ship called ‘Harmony of the seas’ their biggest and newest ship as of last year!
-The Cruise is September 6th-13th 2020
-We will be talking about AI, New Age, and political topics as the election will be right around the corner!
***Sign up through HeavenlyCruises.com or call 209-588-9565 and ask for Pastor Sharon!***
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
This book perfectly illustrates how the New Age movement has returned with full force in our culture taking the West and its churches by storm. All across North America, Christian churches have unknowingly encouraged occult beliefs and practices far removed from what the Bible teaches. This unfortunate reality is intrinsically linked to the popularity increase of New Age spirituality in the twenty-first century, and we've been so influenced by its integration into our society that we have become blind to recognizing, and preventing, the effects of this mainstream, pop-culture heresy, even within the walls of God's house.
About Josh Peck: Josh is apart of SkyWatch TV, where you have seen him host his programs like “Into the Multiverse,” and “Chalk Talk.” He is the author of a number of books, including “Abaddon Ascending”(which he co-authored with bestselling author Tom Horn), “Quantum Creation: Does the Supernatural Lurk in the Fourth Dimension?”, and “Cherubim Chariots: Exploring the Extradimensional Hypothesis.” Josh is also the founder of “The Daily Renegade,” which is an amazing alternative news source, focusing on fringe topics and the signs of the times.
You can purchase Josh Peck's latest book here! SkywatchTVStore.com
Follow Josh’s ministry and all he does here! Dailyrenegade.com
Or subscribe to his channel on YouTube here! https://www.youtube.com/user/joshpeck...
Interested in a Caribbean Ministry cruise with Zach Drew & Josh Peck?
-Join us for a 7 day Caribbean ministry cruise on Royal Caribbeans ship called ‘Harmony of the seas’ their biggest and newest ship as of last year!
-The Cruise is September 6th-13th 2020
-We will be talking about AI, New Age, and political topics as the election will be right around the corner!
***Sign up through HeavenlyCruises.com or call 209-588-9565 and ask for Pastor Sharon!***
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.