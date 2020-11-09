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** Maria Bartiromo Interviews Guiliani, McCarthy, Grahm, Cruz and Powell on Election Fraud **
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71 views • November 09, 2020
** Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartilomo 11/8/2020
** Trump Traps the Democrats with Ingenious Sting Operation Set in Motion in 2017! - November 5, 2020
ELECTIONgate 2020
The Democrats still don’t know they got caught by a
brilliant sting operation orchestrated by Team Trump.
Full Article” https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/11/trump-traps-the-democrats-with-ingenious-sting-operation-set-in-motion-in-2017-3551084.html
** Trump Traps the Democrats with Ingenious Sting Operation Set in Motion in 2017! - November 5, 2020
ELECTIONgate 2020
The Democrats still don’t know they got caught by a
brilliant sting operation orchestrated by Team Trump.
Full Article” https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/11/trump-traps-the-democrats-with-ingenious-sting-operation-set-in-motion-in-2017-3551084.html
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