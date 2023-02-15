Create New Account
American Infrastructure Under ATTACK! Chemical Burn Off MASS DEPOPULATION Event!
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
The uncontrolled burn of vinyl chloride in Ohio released phosgene gas into the air, otherwise known as mustard gas!
Josh Reid is here to shed light on which chemicals were released onto an unsuspecting populace in East Palestine, Ohio.
The fake Biden administration is failing America and not even mentioning this environmental disaster.
This was not an accident.
FEMA and the government are allowing this to happen
Chloride based neurotoxins latch onto the Covid spike protein and make illnesses worse!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

