© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WALMART, TARGET AND WALGREENS AMONG OTHERS ARE PLAYING THEIR PART IN THIS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK PLAN!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
202 views • March 15, 2020
WALMART, TARGET AND WALGREENS AMONG OTHERS ARE PLAYING THEIR PART IN THIS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK PLAN!
WHY DON'T THEY SEEM TO BE WORRIED ABOUT THE SPREAD OF THIS CORONAVIRUS?
THEY TELL US TO NOT TOUCH ANYONE OR EVEN BE CLOSE TO ANYONE!
SO WHY ARE THEY ALL TOUCHING AND ACTING LIKE THERE IS NO THREAT AT ALL?
THANK YOU ALL!
GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS BEFORE THEY DELETE MY CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE!
YOUTUBE MAIN: ErikSeesAll
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmNzoURoLihFMBlvzLawPQ
YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
BITCHUTE: ErikSeesAll
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/erikseesall/
BRIGHTEON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/erikseesall
PATREON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24399211
TWITTER: ErikSeesAll
https://twitter.com/SeesErik
IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
EMAIL:
[email protected]
THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
LINKS:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/watch/protective-dog-guards-bread-while-family-is-away/vi-BB119evV
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/watch-trump-s-full-speech-as-he-declares-a-national-emergency-on-covid-19-80632389791
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/watch/coronavirus-update-target-walmart-parking-lots-become-testing-scenes/vi-BB11bAAA
https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-google/google-walmart-join-us-effort-to-speed-up-coronavirus-testing-idUKKBN21036R
WHY DON'T THEY SEEM TO BE WORRIED ABOUT THE SPREAD OF THIS CORONAVIRUS?
THEY TELL US TO NOT TOUCH ANYONE OR EVEN BE CLOSE TO ANYONE!
SO WHY ARE THEY ALL TOUCHING AND ACTING LIKE THERE IS NO THREAT AT ALL?
THANK YOU ALL!
GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS BEFORE THEY DELETE MY CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE!
YOUTUBE MAIN: ErikSeesAll
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmNzoURoLihFMBlvzLawPQ
YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
BITCHUTE: ErikSeesAll
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/erikseesall/
BRIGHTEON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/erikseesall
PATREON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24399211
TWITTER: ErikSeesAll
https://twitter.com/SeesErik
IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
EMAIL:
[email protected]
THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
LINKS:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/watch/protective-dog-guards-bread-while-family-is-away/vi-BB119evV
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/watch-trump-s-full-speech-as-he-declares-a-national-emergency-on-covid-19-80632389791
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/watch/coronavirus-update-target-walmart-parking-lots-become-testing-scenes/vi-BB11bAAA
https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-google/google-walmart-join-us-effort-to-speed-up-coronavirus-testing-idUKKBN21036R
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.