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Shepherd's Chapel Bible Study – Delivered Up #1534
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26 views • February 06, 2021
Are YOU one of Gods Elect that are to be delivered up to councils and the synagogue of Satan? Who will have the Holy Spirit to speak through them to witness against the False Christ who comes at the 6th Trump?
Wow, what an Honor it will to be used in THAT DAY.
For Students of the Chapel who love learning the Word of the Bible, chapter by chapter and verse by verse.
To receive Shepherds Chapel's FREE "Mark of the Beast" CD and a monthly newsletter, just visit https://shepherdschapel.com/free-intro to sign up. Its 100% FREE.
Wow, what an Honor it will to be used in THAT DAY.
For Students of the Chapel who love learning the Word of the Bible, chapter by chapter and verse by verse.
To receive Shepherds Chapel's FREE "Mark of the Beast" CD and a monthly newsletter, just visit https://shepherdschapel.com/free-intro to sign up. Its 100% FREE.
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