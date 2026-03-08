Rep Anna Paulina Luna comes out and says it. She says the American People hate Congress for how corrupt they are





After both parties blocked disclosing slush funds using tax dollars to pay off their sexual assault charges, she loses it





“That's why the American people hate us”





“We know that members of Congress are using taxpayer dollars to pay off sexual harassment. We just had a member of Congress literally sexually harass a woman that then lit herself on fire and you guys all protected him.”





Join: https://t.me/TruthSocial (https://t.me/TRUTHSociaIQ)✅️