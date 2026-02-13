BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE EARLY CHURCH Part 4: 5,000 More Born Again
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
4 views • 22 hours ago

Caiaphas was certainly aware that people were joining the Galilean movement built upon Jesus, but he had yet to take action against them. This was going to change when Peter and John came to the temple for prayer and encountered a lame beggar who had been unable to walk since birth.

Peter told him he was healed as a result of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. The power of God surged through his body and he was thrilled to gain the use of his legs. He walked with the apostles and his jubilant cries drew a crowd as he was recognized. Peter preached the Gospel and five thousand men responded to the conviction of the Holy Spirit.

Lucifer witnessed these two events with sickening dismay. The baptism of the Holy Spirit and the spiritual power associated with this event was unlike anything seen thus far in human history. The Godhead had never possessed men and women before and Satan was powerless to halt this move of God.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2025/RLJ-2000.pdf

RLJ-2000 -- FEBRUARY 2, 2025

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


gospelholy spiritjesussatanjohnprayertempleapostlesspiritual powerpeterluciferconvictionpower of godgodheadbaptism of the holy spiritcaiaphasgalilean movementjesus christ of nazareth
