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6/28/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP understands that the COVID vaccine disaster will result in the deaths of hundreds of millions of people. Thus, the CCP has built numerous public graveyards and crematorium facilities, invented all sorts of machines to process corpses, launched the disposable urns, and created the 5-year plans for deep and scattered burial of bodies