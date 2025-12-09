Riccardo Bosi: How Far Does This Get Pushed?

The time for civil war has come and gone.

The really bad guys have been taken out already; and chaos will be localized.

Timing is critical.

The people need a legitimate reason to celebrate Independence Day.

This is going to be Independence Day for the world.





NewsTreason | AustraliaOne Party: Current Events Roundtable (7-8 December 2025)

https://rumble.com/v72qceu-respect-w-mark-current-events-roundtable-with-lt-col-riccardo-bosi-and-mich.html

https://rumble.com/v72r2w0-australiaone-party-respect-with-mark-7-december-2025.html