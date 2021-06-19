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A Call For An Uprising: Urgent Vax Propaganda on Sterolds [17.06.2021]
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44 views • June 19, 2021
'Celebrities trying to convince people to get the jab is pathetic. Everyone have the right to say what goes into their own bodies.'
'Makes me sick... I think I will trust in Jesus Christ alone and not any man or myself but only in his word. Amen'
'The propaganda is way worse than other jab campaigns.'
'The new boss is the same as the old boss, New World Order is the same as the old world order'
'Wow, so obvious to anyone who actually can think. This was so ridiculous I feel like I'm in the twilight zone.'
14,221 views•Jun 17, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 69.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hJFsvMi5YDM
'Makes me sick... I think I will trust in Jesus Christ alone and not any man or myself but only in his word. Amen'
'The propaganda is way worse than other jab campaigns.'
'The new boss is the same as the old boss, New World Order is the same as the old world order'
'Wow, so obvious to anyone who actually can think. This was so ridiculous I feel like I'm in the twilight zone.'
14,221 views•Jun 17, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 69.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hJFsvMi5YDM
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