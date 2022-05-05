PeoplesGalacticFleet_2851

Third Video introducing the Peoples Galactic Fleet to the people of Terra Earth. Raven is walking with her dog and taking video footage to show how the Sky Ships are being revealed to the people of Earth. The people in the Sky Ships of the Galactic Fleet are highly evolved and benevolent. They are in telepathic communication with Raven and many other people around our planet who are trained in the use of their 6th sense skills. Everyone can learn the 6th sense skills. Be peaceful with this information and the knowing that we have never been alone in the Universe. We have, in fact, received visitations in Terra Earth's skies, in sky ships like those you see in this video, since the beginnings of time. It is the knowledge of the visitations and the people of the skies that has been missing from our understandings, particularly in Western Culture. Be peaceful and calm as you digest this information, then look up when you are outside in your part of the world. You may see the same type of sky ships in your own part of our global skies.