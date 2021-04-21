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Ep.234 | Tony and Alex on diabetes and health and low carb high fat diet
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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44 views • April 21, 2021
#Adrian # health # diabetes
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Tony and Alex join me to discuss the importance of a low carb high fat diet (keto diet) for type 1 diabetes and why it does what it does.

If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

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My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
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DMSO:
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Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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Tags:
health, ketogenic diet, ketosis, ketoacidosis, type 1 diabetes, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritiondiseaseketosisketogenic dietwell beingtype 1 diabetesadrianketoacidosis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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