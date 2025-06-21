Despite the risks, we built a reactor in Bushehr & signed a contract for two more

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin, video from yesterday, June 20, 2025:
“Despite the risks, we built a reactor in Bushehr and signed a contract for two more. We are not evacuating personnel. We raised this issue with Israel and President Trump: we act within international law and demand the safety of our staff.”
A quiet but clear warning: Russia isn’t leaving Iran—and if Israel or the U.S. puts Russian lives at risk, the consequences will escalate.
Adding: Iran’s FM Araghchi to MEET Russian Pres Putin on Monday — Axios
To discuss conflict with Israel