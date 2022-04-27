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WHY THE GLOBALIST'S HATE PUTIN
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157 views • April 27, 2022
The media and the globalists have brainwashed the world to hate Vladimir Putin. He is supposedly a dictator, thug, bully, and killer. But new world order leftists who are targeting Putin love totalitarianism, coercion, war, and depopulation. There is another reason why they hate Putin. In this 2013 Valdai Discussion Club speech, Putin revealed his support for nationalism, traditional culture, Western civilization, and Christianity and criticized gender confusion, homosexual "marriage," the promotion of pedophilia, the silencing of Christian holidays and their related moral values, and more. In other words, Putin makes a stand for Christian civilization and national sovereignty while the West (including the US) fights against the same.
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