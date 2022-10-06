Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money Nightmare.(The End Game Explained For Dummies)

Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money
Nightmare.(The End Game For Dummies)
Discussion:-
Discussion @ 27:18 - Richard D. Hall on the perils of digital money (CBDC)
Original Source
Please download and re-post this video. You can download it by clicking the download link. It is vital that every person understands what the proposed changes to the monetary system will mean. The changes, if allowed to happen, could be the most devastating event in our lifetime and potentially the biggest removal of liberty in modern history.
YOU WILL OWN NOTHING AND YOU WILL BE VERY UNHAPPY.
STOP THIS HAPPENNING TO YOURSELVES AND FUTURE GENERATIONS.
PAYING WITH YOUR PHONE IS NOT COOL, IT SHOWS YOU ARE A FOOL.
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Slavery, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
