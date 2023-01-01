⚡️The Russian army destroyed the base of the 8th regiment of Ukrainian special operations forces in Khmelnitsky. - 010123

The Russian army destroyed the base of the 8th regiment of Ukrainian special operations forces in Khmelnitsky
A military unit of the elite Ukrainian special forces was hit by a rocket during yesterday's massive strike. The 8th SSO Regiment from Khmelnytsky is considered the best special forces unit in Ukraine. Data on enemy losses is not yet available.
