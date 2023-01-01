Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️The Russian army destroyed the base of the 8th regiment of Ukrainian special operations forces in Khmelnitsky. - 010123
227 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

The Russian army destroyed the base of the 8th regiment of Ukrainian special operations forces in Khmelnitsky

A military unit of the elite Ukrainian special forces was hit by a rocket during yesterday's massive strike. The 8th SSO Regiment from Khmelnytsky is considered the best special forces unit in Ukraine. Data on enemy losses is not yet available.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket