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DON'T IGNORE THE CRAZY | Redonkulas.com
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32 views • December 16, 2019
Popp takes to the lecture board to discuss the other side of "The Creepy Factor." Because women focus on creepy, while men focus on crazy.
Remember: If you're offended, this is all in good fun, and we really aren't slamming anyone in particular. What we're slamming on is simply the world we live in. And if you're still offended... we don't care.
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Remember: If you're offended, this is all in good fun, and we really aren't slamming anyone in particular. What we're slamming on is simply the world we live in. And if you're still offended... we don't care.
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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