Starvation is being used as a tool of war in Gaza, says EU's top diplomat

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is 'man-made', the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has told United Nations security council members, adding that starvation was being used as a tool of war.





Borrell reiterated the EU's condemnation of the Hamas attack that took place on 7 October and stressed Israel's right to defend itself. But he said this must be done in full respect of international law and humanitarian law

Middle East crisis: latest updates



