https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/118343
DEAR DOCTORS, DO YOU THINK WE CAN OVERCOME THE STAGE OF MANIPULATING WITH mRNA AND SPIKE PROTEIN AND FOCUS OUR ATTENTION ON LIPID NANOPARTICLES AND UNDECLARED ELEMENTS IN COVID VACCINES?
DR. GEANINA HAGIMĂ – GYNECOLOGIST
ROMANIA
7-01-2026
Please read this article "Clinical approval of nanotechnology-based SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines: impact on translational nanomedicine" ( January 29, 2021) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7845267/, cited in "NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH, AND SAFETY RESEARCH STRATEGY: 2024 UPDATE" https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/EHSResearchStrategy2024Update.pdf