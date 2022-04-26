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The Remnant Church | It's Time to Find Teachers, Teachers and Leader Like PETER!
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30 views • April 26, 2022
Pastor Leon & Maria Benjamin Teach the Gospel
The Real Remnant Church:
https://therealremnantchurch.com/
The ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum:
https://rumble.com/vzf86u-reawaken-america-tour-momentum-grows.html
#1 - The Great Reset | COVID-19 BEAST System Explained: A.I., Nano-Tech, Brain-Chips & 24/7 Surveillance - https://rumble.com/v11rfj4-the-great-reset-covid-19-beast-system-explained-a.i.-nano-tech-brain-chips-.html
#2 - "And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God." - Romans 12:2
#3 - Find Your Lane and Find Your Voice - God's Needs Every Voice to Create HIS Perfect Harmony - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJeCOo_CRyE
The Real Remnant Church:
https://therealremnantchurch.com/
The ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum:
https://rumble.com/vzf86u-reawaken-america-tour-momentum-grows.html
#1 - The Great Reset | COVID-19 BEAST System Explained: A.I., Nano-Tech, Brain-Chips & 24/7 Surveillance - https://rumble.com/v11rfj4-the-great-reset-covid-19-beast-system-explained-a.i.-nano-tech-brain-chips-.html
#2 - "And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God." - Romans 12:2
#3 - Find Your Lane and Find Your Voice - God's Needs Every Voice to Create HIS Perfect Harmony - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJeCOo_CRyE
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