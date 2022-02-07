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Jonathan Pollard Reveals his Wife’s Revelation about the Final Redemption
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62 views • February 07, 2022
Posted 6February2022 Israel Torah: Special Memorial Service for Esther Pollard, a"h
There will be WAR. The Jew in the land of Israel will be protected.
Only a Jew could feel and answer these questions with: Yes, I feel the pain:
Do you feel the pain of your Brothers?
Do you feel the pain of the Land of Israel?
Erev Rav, Fake Rabbis,
Do you feel the fear of the children?
There will be WAR. The Jew in the land of Israel will be protected.
Only a Jew could feel and answer these questions with: Yes, I feel the pain:
Do you feel the pain of your Brothers?
Do you feel the pain of the Land of Israel?
Erev Rav, Fake Rabbis,
Do you feel the fear of the children?
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