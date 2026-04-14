Trump Chokes Oil Supply – Hormuz Blockade LIVE | Iran War Escalates

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Trump just dropped the hammer — ordering a full U.S. Navy BLOCKADE of the Strait of Hormuz, choking off Iran’s oil exports and sending global oil prices SKYROCKETING tonight.In this explosive Maverick News broadcast:Trump’s dramatic escalation in the Iran War
The controversial AI post of himself as Jesus (and the massive backlash)
What this means for your gas prices and the global economy
Live updates on naval movements and potential direct conflict