© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Timeline War - Exopolitics & the 2nd American Revolution [Chinese subtitle] 時間軸的戰爭–星際政治與第二次美國革命
Follow
1
Share
Report
128 views • April 06, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Timeline War - Exopolitics & the 2nd American Revolution〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2021年1月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfswVIt2jhI
原影片出處：〈Timeline War - Exopolitics & the 2nd American Revolution〉，頻道「Michael Salla」，2021年1月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfswVIt2jhI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.