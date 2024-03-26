Colonel Douglas Macgregor: The US Government Lied About The Ukraine War | London Real

London Real | The US Government Lied About The Ukraine War - Colonel Douglas Macgregor Retired US Army Colonel





Colonel Douglas Macgregor is a decorated combat veteran, retired US Army Colonel, author, and foreign policy expert who is widely recognized for his leadership in the Battle of 73 Easting during the Gulf War – the US Army’s largest tank battle since World War II.





His distinguished career began in 1976 when he was commissioned into the Regular Army after completing his studies at the Virginia Military Institute and West Point. During his 28 years of service, he held numerous leadership positions and taught in the Department of Social Sciences at West Point, while his innovative ideas on military transformation and force design have had a profound impact on the global stage, influencing policies in Israel, Russia, and China.





As an author, his groundbreaking ideas have resulted in five books, including Breaking The Phalanx and Transformation Under Fire, and seen him feature as a regular commentator on defense and foreign policy issues on various media platforms, including CNN, BBC, Sky, and Fox News, most notably as the go-to guy on Tucker Carlson’s now-defunct show.





In late 2020, Douglas was appointed Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense by then-President Donald Trump, a position he held until the end of the Trump administration, while he has also served as an expert witness before the Senate and House Armed Services Committees.





Douglas believes that Ukraine is being crushed, and it is only a matter of time before Russia assumes control of the Eastern part of the country if not all of Ukraine. He argues that the West, in particular the US, failed to prevent the conflict from starting in the first place.





He even goes so far as to suggest that Ukraine may not even exist as a nation-state by the end of 2023 due to the dire conditions in the country, which sound more shocking thanks to the false narratives surrounding events circulating in the mainstream news.





Douglas has repeatedly called for transparency from the major media outlets, arguing that they are hiding the reality of the situation, meaning most Americans cannot discern the real situation at play.





But why is this the case, and why is the US government so reluctant to tell the truth when many would argue that the escalating economic issues closer to home require equal attention? As Douglas points out, the American financial system is at risk of failing catastrophically, and the dollar as a global reserve currency is in serious trouble.