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Dr. Peter McCullough - "The Dangers of Transgenderism"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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33 views • July 20, 2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

On Thursday July 20, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough

Topic: The Dangers of Transgenderism

https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/

https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-mccullough-report/

http://www.mcculloughfnd.org/


Bio:

Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist managing the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA.  Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine.  He has 51 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel.  On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response.  Dr. McCullough has two years of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.  

Dr. McCullough and John Leake co-authored the book “The Courage to Face Covid-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death while Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex”.


https://rumble.com/c/PeterMcCulloughMD

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/ (Courageous Discourse – Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake)


Resources:

https://www.askhealthyquestions.com/trans

https://gardenstatefamilies.org/

https://waltheyer.com/




Interview Panel


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

https://rumble.com/v312hvc-dr.-peter-mccullough-the-dangers-of-transgenderism.html

https://rumble.com/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra/live

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClickView   https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse


Quantum Nurse Telegram https://t.me/+WvhvT51LurozMTcx




Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticetransgenderismcovid
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