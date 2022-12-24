How votes may have been stolen in 2020- part 2

Votes were apparently uploaded to military computers in Italy.from Dominion voting machines in the US.
Italy did not know it at the time as it was done in secret by unauthorized individuals
The uploaded votes were switched in favor to Biden, and then sent to Germany (vote laundering?)
Germany then sent the votes back to the Dominion voting machines in the US.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.