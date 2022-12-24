Create New Account
How votes may have been stolen in 2020- part 2
MTG
Published 16 hours ago |

Votes were apparently uploaded to military computers in Italy.from Dominion voting machines in the US.

Italy did not know it at the time as it was done in secret by unauthorized individuals

The uploaded votes were switched in favor to Biden, and then sent to Germany (vote laundering?) 

Germany then sent the votes back to the Dominion voting machines in the US.



Keywords
george sorosgermanyvote frauditalystolen votes2020 vote scam2020 votes switched

