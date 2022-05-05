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Satanic Clown World: Biden Admits Abortion Is “The Decision To Abort A Child” As Democrats Publicly CELEBRATE The Mass Killing of Children - FULL SHOW 5/4/22
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200 views • May 05, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the riots across the country in the name of child sacrifice as Roe V. Wade is rumored to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Pete Santilli joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the World Health Organization's latest power grab, assisted by the United Nations and the World Economic Forum. Kate Dalley hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show, and is joined live via Skype by Krisanne Hall, a constitutional attorney who exposes Roe V. Wade as the political circus it truly is.
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