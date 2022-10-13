How to build community healthcare based on prevention and heal trauma

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Sarah Choujounian who has been a nurse since 2004. She was the first nurse to speak out on the harm of the lockdowns and was fired from her job in a nursing home. Sarah is the co-founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses, an organization that seeks to change the sick care Big Pharma drug model to community based holistic care and disease prevention. She is a survivor of childhood abuse and trauma. She talks about how she healed from that along with serious fibromyalgia and alcohol addiction. She is now helping others heal themselves and step into health sovereignty with her workshops.
