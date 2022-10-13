Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to build community healthcare based on prevention and heal trauma
12 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published a month ago |

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Sarah Choujounian who has been a nurse since 2004. She was the first nurse to speak out on the harm of the lockdowns and was fired from her job in a nursing home. Sarah is the co-founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses, an organization that seeks to change the sick care Big Pharma drug model to community based holistic care and disease prevention. She is a survivor of childhood abuse and trauma. She talks about how she healed from that along with serious fibromyalgia and alcohol addiction. She is now helping others heal themselves and step into health sovereignty with her workshops.

Keywords
big pharmaabusehealingpreventionlocalsick caretraumanurses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket