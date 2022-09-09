THE ILLUSION OF THE VALUE OF GOLD. It is a Farce. Counterfeit Gold Bars
originally posted , sept , 29 , 2012 VALUE OF GOLD? WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT , the value of gold never changes. It is an element of the earth. It is the currency that you are buying it with , is the entity that changes. The higher the gold goes up , the more worthless is your currency. Such a simple concept. Don't get fooled in the gold and silver hype. It is just a reflection of your currency. So then in some respect , gold has not become more valuable , it has become more worthless. The higher price of gold is a reflection/indicator of inflation. And that Gold is being manipulated just as the currency and stock market are. Let me make a note here. Ahh shit , I had a great thing to say here but had a brain fart. Oh Yea , THERE ARE NO ECONOMIST EXPERTS IN THE USA or WORLD , IF SO WE WOULD
