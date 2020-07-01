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Russia, China are standing against the US. NATO 2030 will make things worse. Could this cause WW3?
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61 views • July 01, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about what you can do if the US is invaded by Russia, China or any other country.
NATO 2030 could make things worse by making China and Russia feel cornered.
Always Ready!
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NATO 2030 could make things worse by making China and Russia feel cornered.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
———————————————————————
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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