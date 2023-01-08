BEWARE OF BRAINWASHING: THINK FOR YOURSELF!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World radio program, I talk about the importance of people to think for themselves and to beware of brainwashing. There are some people like Q (aka: Dean McDaniels) claim that they are “God” or “Source”, but they are not and are in fact causing many people harm. I will also be giving messages from the Hopi, the Pleadians, President George Washington, President John F. Kennedy, and Nostradamus on New Year predictions. I will also be interviewing Dr. Michelle Peal on the Ascension, and how we can make this world a much better and happier place! I hope you can all listen to this amazing and profound program! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.