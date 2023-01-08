BEWARE OF BRAINWASHING: THINK FOR YOURSELF!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World radio program, I talk about the importance of people to think for themselves and to beware of brainwashing. There are some people like Q (aka: Dean McDaniels) claim that they are “God” or “Source”, but they are not and are in fact causing many people harm. I will also be giving messages from the Hopi, the Pleadians, President George Washington, President John F. Kennedy, and Nostradamus on New Year predictions. I will also be interviewing Dr. Michelle Peal on the Ascension, and how we can make this world a much better and happier place! I hope you can all listen to this amazing and profound program! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com

