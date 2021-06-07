Are You Unknowingly Helping To Build The Kingdom Of The Antichrist?

Tom: Carl, you asked me a question last time—I’ve got one, well, for the both of us: Why would we say this is a very important subject?

Carl: First of all, the idea that “ignorance is bliss” is correct in one sense, but for the most part ignorance is just ignorant. And what we are talking about, Tom, are concepts, ideas, religious beliefs, secular beliefs that shape and mold the civilization we live in today. It therefore shapes and molds your family, your community, your church, your children. It’s expressed constantly in television and entertainment programming. It’s projected through the music we listen to. It’s found in the artwork, and accordingly it’s in our school curriculums; it’s in our Sunday school curriculums! We are soaking in it. And so it is extremely important, because if we remain ignorant to it, we become gullible to it. We become accepting of it. We embrace it without thought, without critical discussion, and we need to discuss this critically, because the importance of it is really an eternal importance, because it is about souls—ultimately about souls.