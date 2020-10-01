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Why Are So Many Young People Unhappy - Here’s Why. Ep: 07
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31 views • October 01, 2020
Why Are So Many Young People Unhappy - Here’s Why. Ep: 07
This episode discusses generational differences any why youths are in such a mess. Other topics will be covered as well such as depression among youths, the communication between different generations, the misunderstanding between parents and their children and why we live in interesting times.
Please Like, Share and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video.
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Also available on iTunes, Stitcher and all major podcasts platforms.
Music: Kevin MacLeod - Decisions.
INTERESTS:
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This episode discusses generational differences any why youths are in such a mess. Other topics will be covered as well such as depression among youths, the communication between different generations, the misunderstanding between parents and their children and why we live in interesting times.
Please Like, Share and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video.
To download The Day We Gave Up Health eBook https://bit.ly/2O8qEq6
You can download this episodes at https://themindtechinstitute.com/
To study online Neuro-Linguistic Programming: https://bit.ly/3iEXI71
To study online Hypnosis (Hypnotherapy): https://bit.ly/2O3q7Wh
Life Management Training (Life Coaching): https://bit.ly/2ZFKMVC
All courses are globally recognized. All online courses are available at: https://themindtechinstitute.com/courses/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The.MindTech.Institute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themindtechinstitute/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_MindTech_In
PodBean: http://thedynamicthinkingproject.podbean.com/
Websites: https://themindtechinstitute.com/
https://mti.edu.au
Also available on iTunes, Stitcher and all major podcasts platforms.
Music: Kevin MacLeod - Decisions.
INTERESTS:
Why Are So Many Young People Unhappy - Here’s Why, young vs., the quite generation, baby boomers, generation x, millennials generation, generation y, generation z, generation alpha, society problems, young and adults communication problems, rude young people, Why Are So Many People Unhappy, unhappiness grief, unhappiness at work, unhappiness in marriage, causes of unhappiness in marriage, dealing with unhappiness in marriage, sadness, depression, depression statistics, happy and unhappy people, reasons of unhappiness, reasons of depression, what is depression, why depression, why do people get depressed, why do people fail, how to overcome failure, how to overcome sadness, how to become happy, social problems, how to become successful, success, be happy, why people don't like you, love yourself, know thy self, WHY Are So Many People UNHAPPY? - Here's Why, The Reason Most People are Unhappy, Why 90% of People Are UNHAPPY | The Most Eye-Opening Video You Will Ever Watch, Troubling Habits Of Chronically Unhappy People, Why So Many Men Are In Unhappy Marriages, Why Western Women are Unhappy, Why we're unhappy -- the expectation gap, Don't Follow Your Passion, Celebrities on Being Rich But Not Happy + Giving Advice, The Key to Unhappiness, Why Young People Are More Depressed Than Ever Before.
Keywords
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