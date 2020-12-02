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Communist China Declares That The United States Will “Not Exist” After Covid Lockdowns - FULL SHOW 11/30/20
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400 views • December 02, 2020
Plus, federal judge reverses ruling, orders voting machine data to be saved, panicking leftists. Our republic is fighting for its life! We the people are the sleeping giant! The time has come to rise up or live on our knees as slaves! Start your week informed with the most banned broadcast in the world:
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
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