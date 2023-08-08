Create New Account
Exploring Cannabis Growing in WA and Hemp Farming in TN
The Talking Hedge
Published 21 hours ago

We'll be exploring the intricacies of cannabis growing in the beautiful state of Washington, as well as hemp farming in the heart of Tennessee.


Join us as we explore the stories, strategies, and secrets behind successful cannabis and hemp cultivation in two distinct regions of the United States.


Whether you're an aspiring cultivator, a seasoned industry professional, or simply curious about the world of cannabis farming, this podcast is your go-to resource for everything you need to know.


Guests:

Bill & Shawn DeNae Wagenseller, Co-Founders Washington Bud Company

https://www.linkedin.com/in/shawn-denae-wagenseller-401ba0147


Erich Maelzer, Co-Founder of Flow Gardens

https://www.linkedin.com/in/erich-maelzer-30bb64211/


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,165 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

