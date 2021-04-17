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Peter Breggin, MD Interview with Clay Clark: Taking On COVID-19 with Gusto
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1294 views • April 17, 2021
This video survived on YouTube for just a few hours after being taken down. Clay Clark is a brilliant entrepreneur who is inspiring all of us to take on COVID-19 oppression and to promote liberty in America. His Health and Freedom Conference that just finished was live and streaming April 16-17, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. No one gives a more striking and encouraging presentation than Clay to inspire us to stand up for our personal and political freedom. To view the replay of the conference you can go to www.Clouthub.com/healthfreedom
Peter and Ginger Breggin’s book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, can be ordered in advance of publication through www.WeAreThePrey.com. As a bonus, the purchaser will immediately be emailed the 400 page manuscript with its 800 citations so that you can have all the information before the book arrives.
Peter and Ginger Breggin’s book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, can be ordered in advance of publication through www.WeAreThePrey.com. As a bonus, the purchaser will immediately be emailed the 400 page manuscript with its 800 citations so that you can have all the information before the book arrives.
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