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https://seetvnetwork.com/programs/mind-control-microwave-eeg-tracing-by-satellites-brainwaves-v2k-1225fd
Documentary on mind control and providing solutions for protection against satellite based EEG-tracing with micro waves. IMPORTANT PLEASE SPREAD THIS INFORMATION. Governments and criminal organizations are using satellites to gather information on individuals and large groups of people.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/mind-control-by-cell/