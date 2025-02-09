Biohacking Baby-Making: Decode Your Genome for Precision Fertility Optimization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Baby-making is more complicated than it might seem, and any couple struggling to conceive and achieve a successful pregnancy is faced with a confusing maze of fertility optimization measures.
This is where whole genome personal genotyping can be very helpful. Your genes obviously have everything to do with fertility, and your genes are unique. Personal genotyping can illuminate what you might be doing wrong in the fertility optimization department. It empowers you and your partner to practice precision Biohacking by identifying the medicine, supplements, therapies, and lifestyle changes you need to bring a beautiful baby into the world.
This deep-dive presentation will elucidate 17 problematic fertility genes you may have, how to find them, which conditions they are associated with, and give you a jumping-off point for addressing them...
2:45 Important disclaimer: your genes don't have to be your destiny
4:00 How to search your genome
8:11 Single gene disorders
10:18 On procrastination
12:57 Polygenetic complexes
17:22 MTHFR
21:38 SLC19A1
22:04 DHFR
23:25 MTR and MTT
26:30 TCN
27:00 PAI/SERPINE1
31:37 PEMT
32:38 APEO
34:18 FVL and F2
35:30 NOS
37:05 GST/GPX
42:04 PON
43:20 VDR
44:50 Male factor infertility
51:40 Stress management hacks
57:55 Folic Acid - The New Smoking?
59:25 Niacin/Vitamin B3
1:00:30 Acupuncture
1:04:50 Conclusion and inspiration
Read: Decode Your Genome with Personal Genotyping for Precision Fertility Optimization 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Precision-Fertility-Optimization
Order from Sequencing.com 💲 Personal Genotyping Kit
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sequencing
