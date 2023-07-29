Spacemen on wires on the moon is clear reflection as he turns and leans right

#apollo #spaceman #nasa
Wires in Space is Lunatic thinking
apply science and common sense
and the knowledge of optics and cameras
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.