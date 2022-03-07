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Lies, Deceit and More Lies...Hurt The Truth Community
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82 views • March 07, 2022
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More fake news, don’t believe everything that’s reported, look at the body bag
https://twitter.com/may_achie/status/1498926147307986949?s=20&;t=-pURTiX6_sVse5XoIm8DEw
Ukraine live TV filming a site with dead body of civilians killed during war butsometimes went wrong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xG5M_CjU99Q&;ab_channel=ashik_chan
Wien: Demo gegen Klimapolitik
https://www.oe24.at/video/news/wien-demo-gegen-klimapolitik/509553935
Ukrainian Officials: At Least 57 Are Dead, 169 Hurt
https://www.facebook.com/HallieOnNBC/videos/372664444361338/
Thank you and God bless
You can find theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
More fake news, don’t believe everything that’s reported, look at the body bag
https://twitter.com/may_achie/status/1498926147307986949?s=20&;t=-pURTiX6_sVse5XoIm8DEw
Ukraine live TV filming a site with dead body of civilians killed during war butsometimes went wrong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xG5M_CjU99Q&;ab_channel=ashik_chan
Wien: Demo gegen Klimapolitik
https://www.oe24.at/video/news/wien-demo-gegen-klimapolitik/509553935
Ukrainian Officials: At Least 57 Are Dead, 169 Hurt
https://www.facebook.com/HallieOnNBC/videos/372664444361338/
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