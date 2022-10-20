Daniel Duval Divulges How the CIA Captures, Traumatizes, and Programs Their Victims (Part 2)



Mind control programming is happening right in front of our face, and Daniel Duval explains how the CIA is contracted with local cults, including doctors and dentists, facilitating a pipeline of mind control victims to further their antichrist agenda. As founder and executive director of Bride Ministries, Daniel describes how the CIA is involved in staging a narrative of our reality which is deeply rooted with the mainstream media through Operation Mockingbird. As a trauma counselor and coach, Daniel divulges the dark details of victims who suffer with alternate personalities. The effects of frequencies in manipulating human consciousness is also discussed, along with the connection between our advanced technology and the mandated shots.







Daniel wrote a groundbreaking book Extreme Prayers that Shake Heaven and Earth, bringing deliverance to traumatized victims





Many people who have been the victims of extreme trauma have complained that they are being harassed and blasted by frequencies





Check out eye-opening resources on programming and mind control at DeprogramWiki.com





Don’t let trauma and broken heartedness stop you from fulfilling the mission God gave to you







