Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Daniel Duval Divulges How the CIA Captures, Traumatizes, and Programs Their Victims (Part 2)
56 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published a month ago |


Mind control programming is happening right in front of our face, and Daniel Duval explains how the CIA is contracted with local cults, including doctors and dentists, facilitating a pipeline of mind control victims to further their antichrist agenda. As founder and executive director of Bride Ministries, Daniel describes how the CIA is involved in staging a narrative of our reality which is deeply rooted with the mainstream media through Operation Mockingbird. As a trauma counselor and coach, Daniel divulges the dark details of victims who suffer with alternate personalities. The effects of frequencies in manipulating human consciousness is also discussed, along with the connection between our advanced technology and the mandated shots.



Daniel wrote a groundbreaking book Extreme Prayers that Shake Heaven and Earth, bringing deliverance to traumatized victims


Many people who have been the victims of extreme trauma have complained that they are being harassed and blasted by frequencies


Check out eye-opening resources on programming and mind control at DeprogramWiki.com


Don’t let trauma and broken heartedness stop you from fulfilling the mission God gave to you



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

They Sold Their Souls DVD (15% off using code TINA15): https://bit.ly/3rCLUb4 

Hollywood Exposed Series: https://counterculturemom.com/store/ 

Deliverance Portal: https://bit.ly/3yptAGq

Prayers That Shake Heaven and Earth: https://amzn.to/3g880zB

Deprogram Wiki: https://deprogramwiki.com/

Coaching: https://coach.bridemovement.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH DANIEL DUVAL

Website: https://bridemovement.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bridemovement 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brideministriesinternational/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrideMovement 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DanielDuval 

Podcast: https://danduval.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
ciaoccultmk ultrafrequenciesoccultismtrauma based mind controlsraoperation mockingbirdsatanic ritual abusetina griffincounter culture mom showdaniel duvalbride ministriesextreme prayers that shake heaven and earth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket